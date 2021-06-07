Woman arrested and charged after fatal hit & run with moped

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

The incident happened June 6th, just before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 1 near Topaz Road. That’s two miles west of Batesburg, SC.

Authorities say 27-year old Amanda Sandin was driving a Dodge Caravan when she hit a moped driver from behind.

The driver of the moped veered off the side of the road and crashed. Though they were wearing a helmet, the Moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Sandin left the scene of the crash, but turned herself in about three hours later.

She has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Collision Involving Death and remains in the Saluda County Detention Center.

The crash is still under investigation by the SCHP and Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).