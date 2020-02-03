Woman accused of murder in husband’s shooting death

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) – A South Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband.

News outlets report 62-year-old Jasper Brian was found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say 53-year-old Sheila Lebron has been charged with murder.

She’s also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She was at the home when officers arrived.

It’s unclear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

She’s expected to appear in court Monday.

An autopsy for Brian was also scheduled for Monday.