Woman accused of dragging 2 kids from car into pond released from jail on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who is accused of dragging two kids from a car into a pond after driving the wrong way on I-20 in Darlington County was released from jail Tuesday on bond, according to booking records.

Laura Ann Breault was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $322,864 bond, according to booking records.

She was arrested in May and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of neglect by a legal custodian, child endangerment, and DUI.

Breault is accused of grabbing 5- and 8-year-old children by the arm and pulling them into the pond with intent to kill them, according to warrants obtained by WBTW.

Neither child was injured.