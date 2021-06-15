Wine giant to begin building $423M center in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The biggest winemaker in the United States is set to begin construction on a $423 million bottling and distribution center in South Carolina.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is building the production facility and distribution center in Chester County after the state tweaked its liquor laws to let Gallo open tasting rooms where people can sample their wines.

The building will serve as an East Coast hub for the California-based winemaker. Gov. Henry McMaster’s Office said Tuesday that the company will hire 496 people over the next eight years.

The first phase of construction is currently set for completion in October of next year.