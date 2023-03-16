BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry senator believes this will be the year that his medical marijuana bill finally becomes law.

Senator Tom Davis says he has the votes in both the Senate and House to pass a bill that would allow the medicinal use of cannabis.

He said, “The problem with any legislation is that if you have a vocal opponent and aggressive opponent they can throw sand in the gears. They can put a lot of amendments on the desk or use parliamentary procedures to slow the debate. It’s never a problem in the House of having the votes to pass it we have the votes there has to be the legislative will and leadership in the house getting behind and bringing this up for the vote.”

Davis says the new bill will be ready when the Senate gets back from recess.

He hopes to have it up for a vote in the House in the next few weeks.