CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday at all state buildings, grounds, and military installations.

Gov. McMaster issued the proclamation following the death of Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds on Monday, May 22.

Chief Reynolds was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in November 2021. He underwent treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Mayo Clinic, which included having part of his leg amputated to try and stop the spread.

While treatment appeared to be working, Chief Reynolds continued serving the police department and the Charleston community while navigating recovery.

But the celebrated chief announced in mid-May that he planned to stop treatment and enter hospice care. Reynolds, 56, died while surrounded by family only days later.

Chief Reynolds will be laid to rest on Tuesday and the Governor has requested flags be lowered “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of public service.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset.