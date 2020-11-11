White Claw maker plans new brewery in South Carolina

This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a White Claw in New Orleans. Sales of White Claw and other fruity, alcoholic seltzers soared this summer as drinkers looked for lighter, healthier options. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor says an alcoholic beverage company plans a new $400 million dollar brewery and production facility in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Tuesday news release says Mark Anthony Brewing’s project in Richland County will create 300 jobs. The facility will be in the Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia.

The release says White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade are among the beverages it will produce.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by summer. The project will benefit from the state’s job development credits program, and Richland County will receive more than $6 million in grants for infrastructure work and property acquisition.