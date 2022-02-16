Main Street in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. For years, South Carolina’s capital was known mainly to visitors as the seat of state government and the home of the University of South Carolina. But in recent years the area’s varied attractions have been marketed as part of tourism campaign that the area is “Famously Hot.” An estimated 1 million visitors a year now visit the area. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith).

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in South Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from South Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Arizona

– Moved from South Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 304

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to South Carolina in 2019: 1,704

— #28 most common destination from Arizona

#39. Idaho

– Moved from South Carolina to Idaho in 2019: 305

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to South Carolina in 2019: 754

— #17 most common destination from Idaho

#38. Maine

– Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833

— #14 most common destination from Maine

#37. Kansas

– Moved from South Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 308

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to South Carolina in 2019: 1,043

— #22 most common destination from Kansas

#36. New Mexico

– Moved from South Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 355

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to South Carolina in 2019: 1,581

— #8 most common destination from New Mexico

#35. New Jersey

– Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233

— #11 most common destination from New Jersey

#34. New Hampshire

– Moved from South Carolina to New Hampshire in 2019: 413

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to South Carolina in 2019: 146

— #30 most common destination from New Hampshire

#33. Arkansas

– Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579

— #21 most common destination from Arkansas

#32. Alaska

– Moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 448

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to South Carolina in 2019: 680

— #23 most common destination from Alaska

#31. Wyoming

– Moved from South Carolina to Wyoming in 2019: 509

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to South Carolina in 2019: 0

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

#30. Oregon

– Moved from South Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 568

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to South Carolina in 2019: 410

— #36 most common destination from Oregon

#29. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 568

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina in 2019: 454

— #15 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#28. Rhode Island

– Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993

— #10 most common destination from Rhode Island

#27. Nevada

– Moved from South Carolina to Nevada in 2019: 767

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to South Carolina in 2019: 1,087

— #23 most common destination from Nevada

#26. Connecticut

– Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880

— #12 most common destination from Connecticut

#25. Wisconsin

– Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702

— #16 most common destination from Wisconsin

#24. Missouri

– Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656

— #35 most common destination from Missouri

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546

— #19 most common destination from Mississippi

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545

— #7 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Colorado

– Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506

— #37 most common destination from Colorado

#20. Maryland

– Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663

— #9 most common destination from Maryland

#19. Michigan

– Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251

— #18 most common destination from Michigan

#18. Utah

– Moved from South Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,295

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to South Carolina in 2019: 548

— #30 most common destination from Utah

#17. Indiana

– Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596

— #23 most common destination from Indiana

#16. Illinois

– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210

— #21 most common destination from Illinois

#15. Louisiana

– Moved from South Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,549

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,721

— #14 most common destination from Louisiana

#14. Washington

– Moved from South Carolina to Washington in 2019: 2,327

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to South Carolina in 2019: 2,112

— #26 most common destination from Washington

#13. Alabama

– Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873

— #25 most common destination from Alabama

#12. Massachusetts

– Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094

— #16 most common destination from Massachusetts

#11. West Virginia

– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559

— #7 most common destination from West Virginia

#10. New York

– Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416

— #11 most common destination from New York

#9. Ohio

– Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641

— #10 most common destination from Ohio

#8. Pennsylvania

– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227

— #12 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#7. Tennessee

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— 3.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— #14 most common destination from Tennessee

#6. California

– Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803

— 4.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785

— #24 most common destination from California

#5. Texas

– Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240

— 7.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631

— #22 most common destination from Texas

#4. Virginia

– Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721

— 7.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143

— #9 most common destination from Virginia

#3. Florida

– Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136

— #12 most common destination from Florida

#2. Georgia

– Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828

— 14.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644

— #4 most common destination from Georgia

#1. North Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— 21.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— #1 most common destination from North Carolina

