Need to know: PUA documentation deadline for South Carolinians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Currently there are more than 30,000 South Carolina claimants who have yet to comply with the federal documentation requirement for PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) claimants, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The latest federal legislation states that anyone on PUA (or received PUA benefits after December 27, 2020) must provide a document showing proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment. This requirement still applies to claimants who went back to work and are no longer on PUA, but received PUA benefits anytime between December 27, 2020 to present.

If a claimant doesn’t upload their document by Wednesday, May 5, DEW (and all state UI agencies) are federally required to:

Turn off their unemployment benefits

Establish an overpayment, which means the claimant will have to pay back any UI benefits received between December 27, 2020 – present.

Claimiants need to upload their document to their MyBenefits portal as soon as possible to ensure it’s received prior to the May 5 deadline. Full details on overview of the requirement, what documents are acceptable and how to upload to the portal, can be found here.