JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Statewide, 22.7 per 100,000 people died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 1,734 total overdose deaths in the state that year, with 1,100 of those in people being found with fentanyl in their systems. Because a person who has overdosed on a drug typically has multiple drugs in their system, deaths can be counted in multiple categories.

Fentanyl was the third-most-common substance involved in overdose deaths, behind prescription drugs, found in 1,463 of deaths, and opioids, which were in 1,400 people’s systems when they died.

Overdose deaths continue to rise across the state and nation, primarily driven by opioids, psychostimulants and synthetic opioids (which include fentanyl).

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Signs of an overdose include small pupils, falling asleep, slow breathing, choking sounds, having a limp body and skin that’s cold and clammy.

Here are the 10 counties with the lowest rate of fentanyl overdose deaths per 100,000 people, according to DHEC. Data was not available for Claredon, Calhoun and Allendale counties:

43. Barnwell – 2.9

42. Cherokee – 6.1

41. Colleton – 6.2

40. Darlington – 7.5

39. Lee – 8.3

38. Chester – 9.1

37. Marlboro – 9.4

36. Oconee – 10.7

35. Abbeville – 11.5

34. Saluda – 11.8

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rate of fentanyl overdose deaths per 100,000 people, according to DHEC:

10. McCormick – 31.8

9. Charleston – 33.2

8. Kershaw – 38.6

7. Georgetown – 41.2

6. Greenwood – 41.5

5. Horry – 42.5

4. Lancaster – 43

3. Laurens – 44.3

2. Dillon – 45