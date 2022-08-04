MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7.
Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories – can be purchased both online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the period, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.
TAX-FREE ITEMS INCLUDE
Note: these are examples and not a comprehensive list
School Supplies
- Art supplies
- Binders and folders
- Books
- Bookbags
- Calculators
- Daily planners and organizers
- Flash drives
- Glue, tape, staplers, staples
- Headphones and earbuds
- Highlighters and markers
- Lunch boxes
- Musical instruments
- Notebooks and paper
- Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
- Pens
- Scissors
- Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)
Bed and Bath
- Bath mats and rugs
- Bed skirts and dust ruffles
- Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters
- Blankets and throws
- Mattress pads and toppers
- Pillow cases and shams
- Pillows (all types)
- Sheets and sheet sets
- Shower curtains and liners
- Towers (all types and sizes)
- Washcloths
Computers and Technology
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories (like monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
- Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)
- Printers
- Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges
Clothing and Accessories
Accessories
- Belts and suspenders
- Hair accessories
- Hats and caps
- Purses and handbags
- Neckties and bow ties
Activewear
- Exercise clothing
- Athletic uniforms
- Leotards and tights
- Hunting and ski clothing
- Swimwear
Everyday
- Dresses and skirts
- Leggings
- Pants, jeans, and shorts
- Shirts and blouses
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Suits and blazers
- Sweaters and sweatshirts
Footwear (all shoes including:)
- Cleats
- Dance shoes
- Rain boots
- Orthopedic shoes
- Skates
- Slippers
Outerwear
- Coats (all types)
- Earmuffs
- Gloves and mittens
- Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
- Scarves
- Vests
Specialty
- Aprons
- Bibs
- Bridal gowns and veils
- Costumes
- Diapers
- Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)
- Graduation caps and gowns
WHAT’S NOT INCLUDED
- Backpacks that are not used for school
- Bathroom accessories
- Briefcases
- Cleaning supplies
- Cookware
- Cosmetics
- Digital cameras
- Eyewear, sunglasses, glasses
- eReaders
- Furniture
- Hardware and tools
- Hobby equipment, supplies, toys
- Jewelry
- Mattresses and box springs
- Music and video players
- Office supplies,
- Paper products that are not school supplies (tissues, paper towels)
- Replacement parts
- Safety equipment
- Smartphones/cellphones
- Shower curtain hooks, rings, and rods
- Sleeping bags
- Stereo equipment
- Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)
- Table cloths, placemats, napkins and other table supplies
- Toilet paper
- Video game consoles
- Wallets, change purses
- Watches and bands
- Wastebaskets
- Window treatments
South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday, according to SCDOR.