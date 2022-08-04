This is a display of back to school crayons and markers in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7.

Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories – can be purchased both online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the period, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

TAX-FREE ITEMS INCLUDE

Note: these are examples and not a comprehensive list

School Supplies

Art supplies

Binders and folders

Books

Bookbags

Calculators

Daily planners and organizers

Flash drives

Glue, tape, staplers, staples

Headphones and earbuds

Highlighters and markers

Lunch boxes

Musical instruments

Notebooks and paper

Pencils, sharpeners, erasers

Pens

Scissors

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Bed and Bath

Bath mats and rugs

Bed skirts and dust ruffles

Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters

Blankets and throws

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillow cases and shams

Pillows (all types)

Sheets and sheet sets

Shower curtains and liners

Towers (all types and sizes)

Washcloths

Computers and Technology

Computers

Computer parts and accessories (like monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer

Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)

Printers

Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

Clothing and Accessories

Accessories

Belts and suspenders

Hair accessories

Hats and caps

Purses and handbags

Neckties and bow ties

Activewear

Exercise clothing

Athletic uniforms

Leotards and tights

Hunting and ski clothing

Swimwear

Everyday

Dresses and skirts

Leggings

Pants, jeans, and shorts

Shirts and blouses

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Suits and blazers

Sweaters and sweatshirts

Footwear (all shoes including:)

Cleats

Dance shoes

Rain boots

Orthopedic shoes

Skates

Slippers

Outerwear

Coats (all types)

Earmuffs

Gloves and mittens

Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)

Scarves

Vests

Specialty

Aprons

Bibs

Bridal gowns and veils

Costumes

Diapers

Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)

Graduation caps and gowns

WHAT’S NOT INCLUDED

Backpacks that are not used for school

Bathroom accessories

Briefcases

Cleaning supplies

Cookware

Cosmetics

Digital cameras

Eyewear, sunglasses, glasses

eReaders

Furniture

Hardware and tools

Hobby equipment, supplies, toys

Jewelry

Mattresses and box springs

Music and video players

Office supplies,

Paper products that are not school supplies (tissues, paper towels)

Replacement parts

Safety equipment

Smartphones/cellphones

Shower curtain hooks, rings, and rods

Sleeping bags

Stereo equipment

Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)

Table cloths, placemats, napkins and other table supplies

Toilet paper

Video game consoles

Wallets, change purses

Watches and bands

Wastebaskets

Window treatments

South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday, according to SCDOR.