WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty Thursday in the killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

Both were found shot to death at the family’s Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021.

After weeks of witness testimony, jurors delivered a guilty verdict on Thursday evening. Judge Clifton Newman handed down a double life sentence the following morning.

Murdaugh will be processed into the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Friday when he arrives at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, according to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the SCDC.

“As a part of the intake process, like all inmates, he will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments, and SCDC will gather other additional background information,” said Shain.

Shain explained that the SCDC inmate classification system will follow its routine process for all inmates: evaluate the results of tests, assessments and screenings administered to him, taking into account his crime and sentence, and use all of this information to assign the inmate a specific custody level and prison.

The evaluation process takes about 45 days. When that is complete, Murdaugh will be sent to one of South Carolina’s maximum-security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences.