Weekend doesn’t slow spread in COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even over the weekend, South Carolina’s rapid rise in COVID-19 cases continues.

Health officials said Sunday more than 900 new cases of the virus have been reported in the state. It is the fourth day in a row South Carolina has reported more than 900 cases.

The state now has confirmed more than 24,650 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in South Carolina on March 8. About 10,000 people have tested positive in the past 14 days.

The rate of positive tests in Sunday’s figures was over 16% again. Health officials say there are a record 692 people in the hospital with the virus in South Carolina.

