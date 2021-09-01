‘We have to stop politicizing every single crisis,’ says Rep. Mace while touring Texas border

Photo tweeted by Rep. Mace: “Our border is a super spreader. Today, I am traveling to the US-Mexico border. The border is a hotbed for drug smuggling, trafficking, illegal immigration, and untreated COVID-19 cases. It is time to get some answers.”

LAREDO, Texas (WSAV) – Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace toured the U.S. southern border on Tuesday in Laredo, Texas.

Mace, a Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, took the trip to examine what her team is calling “increasing influx of illegal migrants.”

The congresswoman has called the southern border crisis a super spreader for COVID-19.

“The border is a hotbed for drug smuggling, trafficking, illegal immigration, and untreated COVID-19 cases,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Mace’s team told Charleston’s WCBD News that 17 border agents have tested positive for COVID in the last month, and 233 hospital beds are currently occupied.

Mace says her tour finished at 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the congresswoman, she was banned from attending an exercise called a “Border Patrol Midnight Muster,” blaming the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In a tweet, the congresswoman commented, “We have got to stop politicizing every single crisis facing our country,” which received backlash from several users.

We finished our Laredo border tour about 2am. DHS Allegedly banned us from attending Border Patrol Midnight Muster. We have got to stop politicizing every single crisis facing our country. @DHSgov @SenTedCruz @RepChipRoy pic.twitter.com/cMrqsB2N5s — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 1, 2021

“Laredo, South Carolina? Where exactly are you? And why aren’t you here with your constituents?,” replied one Twitter user.

“Wouldn’t banning politicians from a muster be a way to… stop politicizing?” added another.

Mace said the DHS’ move was “obviously a political decision” made against herself, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy, who are both Republicans representing Texas.

The congresswoman said she wanted to thank border patrol agents for their work.

“We should’ve been able to do that,” she said.