SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While Saturday morning’s windstorm knocked out power to several thousand along the Grand Strand, it also created some tense moments in other ways.

In the Surfside Beach area, the high winds lifted one family’s trampoline over a fence and sent it crashing into a neighbor’s yard. Ashley Swithenbank shared a video of the high-flying trampoline.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. in the Mallard Landing area.

“We didn’t even know it happened ’til I went to let the dog out,” Swithenbank said. “I said to myself, ‘I don’t remember having two trampolines.”

The incident occurred as strong winds and heavy rain swept across the Grand Strand. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.