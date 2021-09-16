Bond set for Alex Murdaugh shooting suspect, Curtis Smith

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Officials held a bonding hearing Thursday morning for shooting suspect, Curtis Smith, in Hampton County.

Authorities arrested Smith, 61, of Walterboro, for the roadside shooting of Lowcountry lawyer, Alex Murdaugh.

The judge set a total bond of $55,000 for Smith.

He faces charges including assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigators say Murdaugh orchestrated the shooting so his son Buster could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.