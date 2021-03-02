WATCH LIVE: SC superintendent joins McMaster for vaccine update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is joining the governor Tuesday for an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Watch live on this page.

Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly pushed for all schools in South Carolina to return to face-to-face instruction.

Though in a briefing with Spearman last month, he opposed moving teachers up in the rollout. Spearman agreed, saying, “schools need to be open, and vaccination is not criteria for that.”

At this time, anyone 65 and older is eligible for the vaccine.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), over 998,000 doses have been distributed in the state.