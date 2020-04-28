WATCH LIVE: SC officials discuss ‘protection’ in economic revitalization plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and other South Carolina officials are meeting again as to discuss plans for accelerateSC, the state’s economic revitalization plan.

Tuesday’s topic is about the “protection” component, to “identify protective protocols for practical implementation in workplace and public, testing and contact tracing, supply of personal protective equipment, and long-term mitigation efforts to ensure economic revitalization.”

