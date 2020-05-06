WATCH LIVE: SC governor gives update on COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster, along with health officials from the state, will be providing an update on South Carolina’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is expected to speak around 4 p.m. from the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. The university has announced it will return to in-person classes in the fall.

McMaster has already taken steps to reopen the state’s economy. On Monday, the “home or work” order was lifted and restaurants were given the green light to open outdoor seating.

Plans for indoor dining and businesses with close contact services have yet to be released.

