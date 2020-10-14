McMaster signs Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster, joined by members of the General Assembly, the South Carolina Cancer Coalition, and other state leaders, signed S. 1071, Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. at State Fire Academy Fire Station in Columbia.

The Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, sponsored by Senator Thomas Alexander, provides a supplemental insurance policy upon a firefighter being diagnosed with cancer.

McMaster stressed the importance of protecting firefighters, calling first responders the “backbone” on South Carolina.

The governor said without great firefighters, “South Carolina can not, and will not, prosper.”

