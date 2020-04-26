1.3 million masks delivered to healthcare workers in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press event Sunday morning with state officials to announce the delivery of surgical masks to South Carolina to help fight COVID-19.

McMaster along with Prisma Health, Atlas Air, Boeing, Discommon Founder Neil Ferrier, and members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation greeted a shipment of 1.3 million surgical masks to be distributed to healthcare professionals with Prisma Health in South Carolina Sunday morning at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

The masks were unloaded off of a Boeing Dreamlifter, a converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter.

Discommon, the importer of record for the delivery, secured the PPE from manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing and Atlas Air to facilitate their transport to Prisma Health in South Carolina. Boeing donated the cost of the mission transport, with Atlas Air operating the flights on behalf of Boeing.

McMaster, Se. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jeff Duncan thanked all parties for their help in securing the masks. Graham said he hopes in the future, South Carolina will not have to depend on China for masks and said he hopes instead the state will be able to receive medical equipment from U.S. companies.

This is the Boeing’s second COVID-19 related cargo transport mission on a company-owned aircraft.

