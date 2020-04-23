WATCH LIVE: McMaster holds first accelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster is bringing together industry leaders to discuss plans for reopening the South Carolina’s economy impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor will be leading the first meeting for his new plan, accelerateSC, on Thursday around 2 p.m.

According to the governor’s office, accelerateSC will involve small and large business owners along with local government officials and leaders in manufacturing, healthcare and education.