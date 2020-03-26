WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster provides COVID-19 update for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster and state public health officials are expected to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

News 3 will bring you live coverage on this page and on-air.

McMaster has not called any shelter orders for the state but he has previously stated that it’s not off the table for South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Public Health has yet to provide a total update for Thursday on the new number of coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday morning, eight deaths were reported with more than 400 cases statewide.

Stay on this page for further updates.