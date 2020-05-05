WATCH LIVE: AccelerateSC team discusses reopening economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Healthcare professionals, industry leaders and state officials will be meeting Tuesday to discuss plans for reopening the economy in South Carolina.

According to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, he will be leading the AccelerateSC meeting starting around 2 p.m.

WSAV.com NOW will bring you live coverage on this page.

AccelerateSC, the state’s COVID-19 advisory team, is expected to discuss the various components they represent: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance, and Information.

The teams members for each component have met at least one time since last week, according to the governor’s office.