WATCH LIVE: AccelerateSC discusses ‘Response’ plan; Sens. Graham and Scott to join

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss the challenges related to workforce capacity and re-entry as the state moves towards reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Members of the AccelerateSC team, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, will begin the discussion around 2 p.m.

At about 4 p.m., Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are expected to join the meeting.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last Thursday. The group is comprised of 5 components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on the Response component.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories