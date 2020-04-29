WATCH LIVE: AccelerateSC discusses ‘Response’ plan; Sens. Graham and Scott to join

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss the challenges related to workforce capacity and re-entry as the state moves towards reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Members of the AccelerateSC team, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, will begin the discussion around 2 p.m.

At about 4 p.m., Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are expected to join the meeting.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last Thursday. The group is comprised of 5 components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on the Response component.