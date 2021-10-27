WATCH: Divers carve pumpkins underwater at the South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium surprised guests with underwater pumpkin carving ahead of the Halloween holiday.

Volunteer divers at the aquarium provided “extra enrichment for the animals” and visitors when they jumped into the Great Ocean Tank and carved jack-o-lanterns underwater during an educational presentation.

Guests were then invited to vote for their favorite design.

“It was a close competition, but in the end, the carving of a seahorse received the most applause,” said Ashley Dolnack with the South Carolina Aquarium.

You can see photos of the designs below: