WATCH: Distracted driver hits deputy directing traffic outside SC school

Warning: Some may find the video upsetting.

LUGOFF, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina deputy is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside a school.

It happened Thursday morning at Lugoff Elementary School in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Cockrell had her blue lights on and was wearing her bright yellow reflective jacket when a car slammed into her.

Deputy Cockrell (Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses estimate the vehicle was traveling at 40 MPH in the school zone.

The driver did stop and admitted he was looking at his cellphone and not the road when he hit Deputy Cockrell.

The department released a terrifying video of the crash on Facebook.

Deputy Cockrell was transported to Columbia for treatment. They said she is doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Friday.