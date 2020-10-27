VP Mike Pence in South Carolina Tuesday for campaign rally

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop by the Donaldson Airport in Greenville Tuesday afternoon for a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

According to Pence’s office, he will continue his campaign schedule despite the White House confirming Saturday that his Chief of Staff tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 4 other top aides testing positive.

Pence’s office said Sunday morning that Pence and the second lady tested negative.

Greenville is one of 3 cities Pence is scheduled to visit Tuesday for rallies. His first stop of the day is in Greensboro, NC, the second is in Greenville, SC and the last rally of the day is in Wilmington, NC.

All attendees will be given a temperature check and a mask, according to Pence’s office.

Related Content Biden goes on offense in Georgia while Trump targets Midwest

Trump and Pence supporter John Detwiler, Jr., from Greenville, told 7News he arrived 8 hours early to attend the Greenville rally Tuesday.

He said he is not concerned about Vice President Pence contracting or spreading COVID-19 at the Greenville rally and believes that Pence is right to campaign in public, even during a 14-day window of being exposed to the virus.

“I think there are enough safeguards that he’s respecting our safety and the local citizens as well, but, no, there needs to be enough opportunity to encourage enthusiasm leading up to the election,” he said.

Everyone who plans to attend the rally is required to register online ahead of time, according to Pence’s office.

On the registration page for the event on President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s website, a clause states, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; The Republican National Committee the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

Doors open at 1 p.m. for general admission and close at 3 p.m. before the rally begins at 3:30 p.m.