Virus cases, hospitalizations decline in South Carolina

Senior woman wearing mask infected by coronavirus on hospital bed receiving medicine by drip. Close-up fingers of the senior patient ´s hand while she is sleeping. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are continuing to decline in South Carolina.

The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is cautioning, however, that people cannot let their guard down.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

From Oct. 16 to 22, South Carolina had 6,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHEC and 245 COVID-related deaths.

Two weeks ago, the state had almost double the number of new cases.