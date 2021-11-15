Violent Halloween night attack: Police say victim thrown off speeding vehicle after being attacked, two arrested

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second teenager has been charged with attempted murder and several other violent crimes for allegedly attacking a woman near Coastal Carolina University on Halloween night, authorities said.

According to Conway police, Mije Basnight, 16, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder; kidnapping; armed robbery; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; first-degree criminal sexual conduct; and carjacking with injury, His case has been transferred from Family Court to General Sessions Court, and he is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice, police said.

Police said the incident happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Highway 544. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted and that the suspects then left in her car. Police have not released any other information about Basnight’s arrest.

Authorities previously charged Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea, with attempted murder, kidnapping; carjacking; criminal sexual conduct; assault of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol; grand larceny; and two fraud charges. He is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Ja’Real Tavon Warren | Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

According to arrest warrants for Warren obtained by WBTW News, Warren allegedly approached the woman with a pistol and took her phone while she was in her vehicle. He then shoved her into the back of the car at gunpoint, choked her, hit her with the gun while threatening to kill her, and sexually assaulted her.

The warrants also say that Warren and another person also hit the woman with the rear of her car causing her to land on the trunk lid. Then, while she was still on the back of the vehicle, they allegedly drove the car on Highway 544 at a high rate of speed while “conducting evasive maneuvers” and “striking curbs” until she was thrown off the vehicle.

The investigation was conducted by the Conway Police Department, the Coastal Carolina University Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the United States Marshals Service. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.