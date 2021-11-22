Vigil held in remembrance of double-homicide victims 18 years later

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family are still searching for answers 18 years after two friends were murdered at their home in Greenville, South Carolina.

A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville Sunday night remembering Andra Rosemond and Rah-Ja Louris, who were killed at a home on Club Road in Greenville back in 2003.

Nearly two decades later no arrests have been made, but that hasn’t stopped family members from honoring their loved ones and continuing to seek justice.

“I can say out of eighteen years, I don’t sleep at night,” said Rosemond’s sister and community activist Candace Brewer. “I really don’t sleep at all. I’m up crying thinking about this crime, trying to solve this crime. I’m thinking about the other families that have lost someone to senseless gun violence. Enough is enough.”

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 271-5210.