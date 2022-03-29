COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday made an arrest in a years-long investigation into a police cruiser being set on fire.

Roland Becker, 33, was arrested for setting a Pine Ridge PD cruiser on fire on July 31, 2020.

Surveillance video captured a man walking up to the cruiser, which was parked outside the police department, dousing it in what appears to be gasoline, and setting it ablaze.

After posting the video online, SLED received a tip identifying the person in the video as Becker.

SLED said that Becker was already in the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department website, Becker is facing charges of first degree burglary, grand larceny, and third-degree arson.