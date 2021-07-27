Video shows man stealing several guns after climbing through home’s doggy door

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a Goose Creek man who deputies say stole multiple guns while burglarizing a home in Bonneau. It was all caught on camera.

The homeowner said the burglar, later identified as Randall Lee Scott, was able to sneak into the home through a doggy door.

“We got a call to respond from a woman who was housesitting for a family member,” said Maj. David Brabham with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “She invited him over for a leisurely swim in the backyard. After she thought everybody had left, the friend returned to help himself to the residents’ possessions.”

Scott returned to the home about 45 minutes after initially leaving. A Ring doorbell camera recorded what happened next.

The man is seen looking around several times before climbing through a large dog door and into the home. A few minutes later, you can see him leaving the home with an arm full of guns.

A report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office shows he stole four guns – a loaded 22 automatic rifle, a 16-gauge shotgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and another 22 automatic rifle – all valued at about $5,000.

After viewing the Ring video, the sister-in-law confirmed Scott was the same man that she invited to the pool earlier in the day. Investigators say the video evidence makes their job much easier.

“Usually, video evidence is pretty decent. In this case, it was perfect. Good still shots to identify the suspect – Randall Scott of the Goose Creek area – with guns under his arm as he was leaving the residence,” said Maj. Brabham.

Scott now has warrants out for his arrest. Authorities say his rap sheet includes four prior convictions for similar crimes.

“He certainly did not expect that there would be a camera there to record his every move, but it was there.”

If you have any information about Scott or know where he may be, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.