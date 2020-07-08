Video shows deadly club shooting

GREENVILLE, SC (NBC News) – Authorities in South Carolina have released new video of a deadly night club shooting that claimed two lives and wounded eight others.

Shots were fired after a fight erupted early Sunday morning at the Lavish Lounge night club in Greenville.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be gang related.

“A small scuffle starts in front of the stage right after the one shooter displays a gang sign,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Twelve rounds were fired. Ten people were hit. Two were killed.

Authorities have made one arrest. Other persons of interest are still being sought.

The night club was not supposed to be open at the time of the shooting. South Carolina currently has a ban on large gatherings.

