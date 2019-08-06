VIDEO: Sharks jump, feed on fish near Myrtle Beach shore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC News) – Beachgoers were ordered to stay out of the ocean for a couple of hours Monday after sharks were seen feeding on fish on a South Carolina shoreline.

Lifeguards on Myrtle Beach made everyone get out of the water and stay out for about two hours.

A family who caught the moment on tape says they were only feet away from the sharks when they started jumping out of the water trying to catch some fish.

“It seemed like hundreds of fish jumped out at once,” said Tara Savedge. “Then we saw four or five sharks come out right after them. And then we’re like ‘everybody out of the water.’”

The family says they’ll never forget their trip.

Another person who was skimboarding when the shark sighting happened said they didn’t mind staying out of the water.

“We didn’t think much of it then you saw the fish,” Garret Archibeque said, adding, “We saw about five sharks jumping out of the water and we’re like…we’re done for the day.”