VIDEO: School bus footage of missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik released

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – The search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cayce, S.C. continues today, as officials are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to come forward.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are searching for Faye Marie Swetlik, who went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday. Watch the footage below.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

Additionally, anyone nearby with a home surveillance — such as a Ring or a Wyze device — is asked to call 803-205-4444 and to let investigators know if you have footage from Monday between 2 and 5 p.m.