Video: SC bar recovering after car crashes into building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- House of Brews, a West Ashley bar, is back open serving up pints Wednesday night after a car crashed into the building’s front windows and drove away on Monday night.

A witness who called 911 said that the driver of the car just “zipped” right in to the building.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating the incident. While CPD has not made any arrests, they found the car involved at the Hawthorne Westside Apartments and had it towed away.

Now, customers and employees are trying to pick up the pieces.

“It kind of brings tears to your eyes. This is my place of employment, this is part of my home, this is how I pay my bills,” said manager Cayla Lacosta.







Longtime customer Tyler Williams is happy that the bar is back open and was shocked when he heard the news.

“I saw the pictures and heard about it. It was a head to the chest for sure,” said Williams. “It was kind of scary. I’m just thankful nobody was here.”

Lacosta says that the damage could have been a lot worse if the car had hit the building in another spot.

“If this corner beam would have been taken out, we’re under the impression that it probably would have made the roof collapse,” said Lacosta. “We’re very fortunate that did not happen.”

The damages total $5,000 for the bar, but the original materials used for the structure are no longer available.

“It’s from the 1950s. All of this material is vintage and they don’t make it anymore,” said Lacosta. “We’re probably going to have to do something a little different.”

It takes a lot of beers to make $5,000, but loyal customers like Williams say that they’ll be there every step of the way.

“I’m just going to keep supporting them and trying to keep the word out that ‘Hey it’s open they’re ready for business.'” said Williams.