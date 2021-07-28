VIDEO: Portion of Hendersonville Highway washed out due to flooding, heavy rain in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A section of Hendersonville Highway has washed out due to storms and flooding in the Walterboro area.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say the road washed out not far from S. Jefferies Boulevard and Mable T Willis Boulevard on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has the road closed off. Deputies tell News 2 Great Swamp Road cannot be used as a detour and that road at Dover Bluff Lane is impassible.

One person who lives in the area, Donna Lee Traicoff Goodwin, said the driver was able to make it out of the car after the road collapsed.

Photo: SC Highway Patrol

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office



Forecasters said about 6 inches of rain has fallen in the Walterboro area as storms rolled through Wednesday morning. Several roads, including Ivanhoe Road and Robertson Boulevard, are closed due to flooding.

Hendersonville Highway is expected to be closed for weeks, according to Meagan Utsey with Colleton County.