Video: 11 year old boy drives 3 hours to meet man he met online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) – An 11-year-old boy is back home in South Carolina, after driving 200-miles alone in his brother’s car. Police say the boy went to meet a man he met on social media. After driving three hours Monday morning, the boy pulled into a Charleston restaurant parking lot. A police officer in the parking lot confronted the child. The boy told police he was from Simpsonville. He said he took his brother’s car and drove 200 miles to meet a man from Snapchat. He said he was going to live with him.

The encounter was captured by a surveillance camera at the restaurant.

Police believe the boy used his father’s tablet to figure out the directions to Charleston, but then lost the signal. Officers called his family just as his father was preparing to report a missing child. The incident is still under investigation.

