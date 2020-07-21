Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence to visit the Lowcountry on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in the Lowcountry this week.

Before heading to the Charleston area on Tuesday, Pence will meet with Governor Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina to discusses the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He will also participate in a roundtable discussion about safely reopening schools this fall amid the pandemic along with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and UofSC President Robert Caslin.

The roundtable will begin at 12:30 p.m. Watch the discussion LIVE above.

Pence will then be in the Lowcountry to attend an event for Rep. Nancy Mace as she campaigns for the First Congressional District seat. That event will be held at the Citadel Alumni Center and features Dr. Anthony Kowbeidu, Medal of Honor Recipient General James Livingston, and supporters.

The event is not open to the public and space is limited due to the City of Charleston’s ordinance on public gatherings amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Second Lady Karen Pence will visit military spouse and veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery in Charleston. She plans to tour the bakery and join a discussion with a local Small Business Administration (SBA) Representative about how the bakery started with the help of SBA programming.

Mrs. Pence launched a campaign in September of 2018 to honor and highlight the service of military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges.