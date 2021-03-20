Veteran Jasper County firefighter dies after suffering stroke

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Jasper County firefighter and EMT has passed away from a suffered stroke, according to Jasper County Fire and Rescue.

“It is with a heavy heart that Jasper County Fire-Rescue announces the passing of Brian Mixson, a 14+ year veteran of the County fire service,” Jasper County Fire and Rescue said.

Mixson, suffered an acute headache while on-duty on March 5 and was rushed to a hospital two days later after a change in his vision. On March 16 Mixson was diagnosed with no brain activity and passed away the following day of the stroke, the press release said.

“As Brian lived, so did he pass – a servant of his fellow man,” Jasper County Fire-Rescue Interim Fire Chief, Russell Wells, said. “Brian’s last act of overwhelming selflessness and sacrifice was completed today as he gave his greatest gift, that of his organs to those he did not know.”

Jasper County firefighters will honor Mixson in a walk at the Medical University of Charleston at 1 p.m., Jasper County Fire and Rescue, said.