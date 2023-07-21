HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A way for vacationers to use some of what they didn’t use on their trip to make a difference in the Lowcountry community.

It is called the “Post Vacation Food Donation” on Hilton Head Island.

An estimated 40% of food is wasted.

At the same time, one in nine people, and one in seven children in South Carolina, struggle with hunger.

An estimated 60% of South Carolina’s children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. In some towns, this number can reach 100%.

Second Helpings wanted to find a way to benefit from all the food left behind by people who rent homes on the Island.

So it set up donation boxes and a Saturday morning drop-off site for any food people would like to give on their way out of town.

“So many people and so many of these property managers realize this is an amazing opportunity that has been untapped for years,” said Marcus Tanner, Executive Director of Second Helpings. “And this gives vacationers a chance to give back to the community that helped make their vacation so memorable.”

Second Helpings now has volunteers set up at the Grayco parking lot on Bow Circle from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through September.

In addition to collecting all the unopened non-perishable food, they also have a refrigerated truck for leftover eggs, milk cartons, and other frozen foods.

The program has become so popular even locals are joining in.

“We even have locals who are from Hilton Head Island say this is amazing,” says Tanner. “We have a house we are going back to for the Winter, we are cleaning it out. We want to give this to you guys. Even locals who do the buy one get one from Publix, get one for themselves, and give us the other one to help the community.”

What Foods Can We Use?

We can rescue and redistribute unopened foods such as

Canned goods

Bakery products

Snack foods

Cereal

Coffee

Beverages

Condiments and sauces

Dairy products, and

Fresh produce.

We can also find a home for unopened cleaning supplies and personal care items.

What Items Are Needed Most?

The items most requested by local food pantries include:

Canned foods: tuna, chili, pasta meals, fruits & vegetables, soup, SPAM and Vienna Sausages;

Dried pasta, rice, and pinto beans;

Pasta sauce, peanut butter & jelly, cereal, oatmeal, and cooking oil.

If you can’t make it Saturday morning or are leaving early or late, there are drop-off boxes in several spots around the Island. Two inside Palmetto Dunes, at Sea Pines Center and several of the local rental company headquarters will also accept your donations.

To food pantries on Hilton Head Island, starting with St. Andrew’s UMC, which distributes food every Tuesday and Friday.

And if you leave another day, you can always drop your food donations off outside Second Helpings’ office at 4 Northridge Drive, Suite C, Hilton Head Island.

For more information on how you can get involved, click or tap here.