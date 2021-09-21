UPDATE: Sheriff says death of twin boys in Richland Co. was ‘tragic accident,’ no charges filed

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department updated the public on Tuesday about the deaths of twin boys earlier this month, saying no charges have been filed.

We previously reported deputies responded to Wilson Boulevard, which is outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, just after 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX. The report said two infants were were found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the children who died as Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, who were 20 months old, WLTX reported. “We have two very distraught parents,” Rutherford said at the time.

After a three-week long investigation, RCSD and the coroner’s office held a press conference Tuesday, saying the solicitor’s office decided no charges will be filed.

According to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott, the father of the children thought he dropped them off at daycare before going to work. When he returned, he realized they’d been left in the car.

Lott says the father was under a lot of work stress and that the case is a “tragic, horrible accident.”

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff Lott said. “Everybody that’s been involved in this case has been touched by it…I just ask people to pray. This family needs prayer, their life will never be the same.”

RCSD, Richland County Coroner’s Office and the solicitor’s office investigated the case.