FORT MILL, S.C. (WSAV) – A massive fire at a South Carolina fireworks store is now being investigated as arson.

Officials initially said that they had no reason to believe that there was any criminal intent behind the fire, but are now investigating the incident as arson.

The huge fire started inside of a large storage container and took about 45 minutes to put out. It took out a power pole, causing power outages for several businesses in the area.