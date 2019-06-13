UPDATE: Death sentence for South Carolina father who killed his 5 kids

Timothy Jones Jr. wipes his eyes as his ex-wife Amber Kyzer, mother of five children who were killed by their father, Jones, during the sentencing phase of Jones’ trial in Lexington, S.C., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The mother of five children who were killed by their father stunned a South Carolina courtroom Tuesday by asking […]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Latest on a death penalty trial for a South Carolina father (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A jury says a South Carolina father should be executed for killing his five children.

The jury unanimously agreed on the death penalty Thursday for 37-year-old Timothy Jones Jr. in the slayings of his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Jones admitted he exercised 6-year-old Nahtahn until he collapsed and died, then several hours later decided to kill the other four children.

Jones confessed he strangled 8-year-old Merah and 7-year-old Elias with his hands and used a belt to choke 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Abigail because his hands were too big.

Jones drove around with the bodies for nine days before dumping them in five trash bags in Alabama.

Although Jones is heading to death row, South Carolina hasn’t executed an inmate since 2011.



1:30 p.m.

A jury in South Carolina has started deliberating whether a father gets the death penalty or life in prison for killing his five children.

Jurors started discussing their decision around 1 p.m. Thursday.

If they don’t vote unanimously for the death penalty against Timothy Jones Jr., he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The same Lexington County jury convicted Jones last week of five counts of murder in the deaths of his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Prosecutors said death was the only just choice because life in prison would be like sending Jones to his room to think about things.

Jones’ lawyers asked for mercy because his family has already seen so much death and wants to still love Jones even through prison bars.