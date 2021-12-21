UPDATE: Body found identified as kayaker missing in Murrells Inlet area, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A body found Monday has been identified as a missing kayaker, according to authorities.
The search began Sunday when a kayaker was reported missing in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
In a news release Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said the last reported contact with the man was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.
The man, identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as 29-year-old Vladamir Norman, was in a green and blue kayak and wearing a tie-dyed shirt, authorities said.
The Coast Guard said a good samaritan found the missing kayak Sunday near Vandy’s Point, and search continued at first light.
Monday morning, a body was found within the inshore waters of Murrells Inlet near the Pompano Drive area. The Georgetown County coroner has identified the body as Norman.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office marine units, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.