UPDATE: Body found identified as kayaker missing in Murrells Inlet area, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A body found Monday has been identified as a missing kayaker, according to authorities.

The search began Sunday when a kayaker was reported missing in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said the last reported contact with the man was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

The man, identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as 29-year-old Vladamir Norman, was in a green and blue kayak and wearing a tie-dyed shirt, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said a good samaritan found the missing kayak Sunday near Vandy’s Point, and search continued at first light.

Monday morning, a body was found within the inshore waters of Murrells Inlet near the Pompano Drive area. The Georgetown County coroner has identified the body as Norman.

#BREAKING: #USCG, partner agencies are searching for Vladamir Norman, 29, who was reported overdue in his kayak Sunday morning in Murrells Inlet, #SouthCarolina.



Anyone with information is urged to call the #CoastGuard Sector #Charleston command center at 843-740-7050. pic.twitter.com/bljn0JU1bb — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 19, 2021

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office marine units, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.