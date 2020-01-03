Update: 1 arrest after truck and dog are stolen; dog remains missing



NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina have made an arrest after a man’s truck was stolen with his dog inside it, but the dog remains missing.

Authorities say Richard Rawlings Jr. was arrested Thursday in Berkeley County and charged with possessing the stolen truck.

The truck was recovered, but the dog named Bella remains missing.

Her owner, Ben Brengle, tells reporters that the suspect told authorities Bella jumped out of the truck’s broken rear window shortly after the theft.

Brengle is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix with a broken tail and pink nose.