Upcoming SC virtual hiring event to offer hundreds of jobs for jobseekers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) announced Tuesday that SC Works is partnering with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) to host a large virtual statewide hiring event on Thursday.

According to organizers there are more than 150 employers in the restaurant and lodging industry currently signed up.

Organizers say hundreds of jobs are available to jobseekers all over the state.

Employers:

Please register at this link.

Once you register, a staff member from the SC Works Center will be in contact about setting up your “virtual booth” and provide next steps.

Job Seekers:

Please register here: https://bit.ly/3xYaKnX.

Job seekers can register for multiple areas in the state depending on where you live and where you are willing to commute for work.

After registering, below is a checklist of what you should do to prepare for this event:

• Perform a “tech check” before Thursday to ensure your computer/firewall is compatible before the event begins: https://support.brazenconnect.com/hc/en-us/articles/360056765153:

• Make sure all your account information is updated and your resume is uploaded to your account you will create when you register.

• Find out more about how to enter this event and what to expect: https://support.brazenconnect.com/hc/en-us/articles/215521267-Register-Enter-a-Live-Event

• Since you will be interacting with hiring representatives virtually via chat, review how this process works so you’re comfortable and familiar with it before the event begins.

Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h48DdeFg8Bo&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.