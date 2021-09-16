UofSC fans will be required to wear masks at football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Wednesday provided updated guidance regarding mask requirements.

Based on an emergency ordinance enacted by the City of Columbia, masks will be required at football games through at least early October.

The ordinance “expands the university’s indoor face-covering requirement to include ‘crowded [outdoor] spaces’ such as Williams-Brice Stadium during games, busy sidewalks, and other popular outdoor areas where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance at all time.”

Violators could be fined up to $100.