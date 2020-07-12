University of South Carolina says SAT, ACT optional for 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has announced that standardized SAT and ACT test scores are optional for students soon applying for freshman admission to its Columbia campus.

The one-year pilot program applies to the 2021 spring, summer and fall terms. The Faculty Senate Committee on Admissions recently approved the one-year pilot program in light of testing interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says students applying without the test scores can provide supplemental materials in their application for the university’s holistic review process.

The policy applies to students seeking general and honors college admission and merit scholarships.